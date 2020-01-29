Reporter/Cuba Correspondent

As of: Jan. 20, 2020

WPLG Local 10 News, the ABC affiliate in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, seeks reporter to live and work in Havana, Cuba.

Candidate must be fully bilingual. Candidate must have understanding of U.S/Cuban relations and an interest in covering politics. Candidate must be willing to relocate to Cuba and be there for extended periods of time.

Candidate must work well independently to generate story ideas and produce daily news stories.

Candidate must have at least three years on-air reporting experience.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for Reporter2 Position:

URL: NOT YET AVAILABLE

Applicants should send links of their work to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

bpohovey@wplg.com