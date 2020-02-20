Digital Executive Producer

As of: Feb. 14, 2020

The ideal candidate will lead the strategy of the website, social media and digital audience growth, determining which metrics are most important for audience-building. We are looking for a strong leader to help set the stage for a high-level team of digital journalists. The right person for this job will have an entrepreneurial spirit, will be open to discovering new approaches to storytelling and will value innovation and creative thinking.

The person we're looking for will have a background rich in writing and editing original copy and curated material. They'll be a news junkie, media-savvy, with a strong ability to craft a story that's user-focused, visually compelling, organized and highly engaging. They'll be able to craft the right social media message in order to distribute that story on the platforms that will get that work noticed, particularly Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other emerging technologies.

We're looking for someone who thinks differently; who's a creative storytelling eager and willing to bend the site format to fit the editorial content.

We're looking for a content creator with experience in multimedia publishing, including video, audio and embeddable materials. Pushing the envelope is highly encouraged and expected!

While prior management experience is a plus, the right person for this job will be a leader who can set the tone for the team and can motivate them to work hard, work fast, work smart and work creatively to produce high-quality, enterprise stories in an ever-changing environment.

The ME of our digital team will help develop the website's voice in a way that's bold and imaginative, which encourages readers to engage and share in the digital conversation.

Responsibilities:

· Solid news judgement and strong computer skills

· Ability to shift from high-level strategic planner to on-the-streets journalist in a fast-paced, deadline-driven newsroom

· Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort --Writing and editing detailed copy across a variety of content areas

· Editorial calendar management, including short-term and long-range editorial planning and story development

· Assist in recruiting, training and managing a team of digital journalists and curators in coordination with other teams in the News Department

· Closely collaborating with newsroom management, web developers, designers and other digital journalists to develop new strategies for success

· Create and share new ideas with other members of the digital and management team

· Have the ability to troubleshoot and be a problem-solver amid technical or editorial challenges.

Qualifications:

· Bachelor's degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred

· At least 5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom

· Knowledge of SEO and analytics; ability to put those analytics into action and change strategies to fit the circumstance

· Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts

· Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices

· Exceptional writing, editing and communication skills rooted in journalistic excellence

· Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for PRODUCER2 Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7224

Applicants should send links of their work to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

bpohovey@wplg.com