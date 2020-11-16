Help for Honduras: Where to get involved, make a difference

MIAMI, Fla. – Hurricane Iota is forecast to hit Honduras as a Category 5 storm and is expected to be devastating.

Throughout Florida, necessary items are being gathered to help those who will be affected after the storm.

At the Global Empowerment Mission in Miami, they are working around the clock to fill trailers, then send them out. Once one leaves, another trailer will pull in to be filled. All of the items will be going directly to the areas affected, according to officials at GEM.

GEM is looking for volunteers to help out, too. If you can operate a forklift, drive a truck, make calls, or do anything, they would like to hear from you.

For donations, there are only certain items that are being accepted, however, so all of the sites are asking for these specifics.

Non-perishable foods in large quantities (canned goods, cereals, etc.)

Over-the-counter medicines, bandages, gauze, first-aid kits

Sleeping bags

Tents

Tarps

Baby supplies

Water

Toilet paper

Do not donate used clothing; they are in need of new items: bras, underwear and socks.

Where to Donate

GEM warehouse, 1148 Northwest 72nd St., Miami, (800) 995-7604.

Strength & Love Honduras, 1520 Northwest 79th Ave., Doral. Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (305) 454-3031 or (786) 537-0020.

Samaria Beauty Supply locations, Hours: Monday through Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9801 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, (954) 613-7554

8360 Bird Road, Miami, (305) 222-9099

8901 Southwest 157th Ave., Kendall, (305) 387-8788

3118 West 76th St., Hialeah, (786) 655-0968

1534 West 49th St., Hialeah, (305) 557-6025