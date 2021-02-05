Art in the park: Student showcase coming in March

Pinecrest Gardens will be the scene for the 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest.

The attraction is the art. The venue is nature. The promise is a safe and engaging time.

The Pinecrest City Music Project, a nonprofit that funds and runs public school music programs in South Miami-Dade County, is hosting the 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest. The one-day event takes place March 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Pinecrest Gardens.

ArtsFest highlights the music and visual arts programs in Miami-Dade public schools. It will feature jazz, orchestral and band groups, while showcasing student art, such as photography and fashion design throughout the 20-acre cultural arts park. Visitors can also make their way to the Banyan Bowl, an open-air and acoustically dynamic amphitheater housed under a geodesic dome, to view drama and poetry performances on a projector screen.

All social distancing guidelines and safety protocols will be in place and enforced.

“Pinecrest City Music Project was founded on the impact and vital role that communities play in arts education in our mission to develop holistic leaders both in and outside of the classroom,” said Daniel Solomon, executive and music director. “The South Dade Schools ArtsFest is honored to spread the positive influence of the arts to a larger audience while engaging as many students as possible in the South Dade community — and beyond.”

Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 SW 57th Avenue in the city of Pinecrest.

For more information, contact Pinecrest City Music Project Executive & Music Director, Daniel Solomon, at daniel@pcmpmusic.org or 305-965-1390.