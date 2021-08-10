South Florida Hooters restaurants ‘Give a hoot’ about women-owned businesses in developing countries

A group of female employees from several Hooters restaurants are empowering women living in small, rural areas overseas.

Through Self-Help International, an organization dedicated to alleviating hunger by helping people become self-reliant, seven Hooters calendar employees are collectively fundraising to give impoverished women entrepreneurs an opportunity to meet the needs of their families and communities.

From now through Aug. 15, South Florida Hooters will match all monies raised up to $10,000, as part of its Give a Hoot campaign.

“South Florida Hooters has supported Self Help International for more than 10 years,” said Kristi Quarles, director of marketing and public affairs for Hooters. “The support began because the late Dave ‘Lags’ Lageschulte, founder of South Florida Hooters, was a strong supporter and from the same small town, Waverly, Iowa, where Self Help International was founded.”

“Hooters has sent local Hooters Calendar Girls to the Give a Hoot Weekend every year for the past 10 years, but due to travel restrictions, we are unable to this year, hence the online campaign,” added Quarles.

Women in developing countries, such as Nicaragua and Ghana, are often ineligible to receive loans through formal banks and sometimes end up taking loans with predatory lenders. By having access to capital through Self-Help International, women are able to start and invest in their own businesses.

According to Self-Help International, women reinvest 90% of their income into the family, compared to 30% to 40% by men. This means women spend more on their children for food, shelter and education, which creates long-term social and economic gains for their communities.

Each of the Hooters employees has set up a donation link. Donations can be made by clicking on any of the links below and following the instructions.

Fundraising Links:

Danielle Magda (Hooters of Sarasota): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Danielle-Magda

Madison Novo (Hooters of Weston): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Madison-Novo

Sloan Miavitz (Hooters of Sarasota): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sloan-Miavitz

Gianna Tulio (Hooters of Boca Raton and 2021 Miss Hooters): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gianna-Tulio

Briana Smith (2019 Miss Hooters International): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Briana-Smith

Lisamarie Johnson (Hooters of Weston): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisamarie-Johnson

Alyssa Duckett (Hooters of Fort Myers): www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alyssa-Duckett

For more information about Self-Help International, visit selfhelpinternational.org.