Volunteers deliver more than 100 Hanukkah bags to seniors, Holocaust survivors in Broward

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Dozens of volunteers came together over the weekend to deliver more than 100 Hanukkah bags to seniors and Holocaust survivors in Broward County.

The bag-packing event took place Sunday in Cooper City.

Volunteers with the Sunshine Circle packed more than 150 Hanukkah bags for the holiday season.

Many volunteers said the event was very much needed, especially due to the current war between Israel and Hamas.

“I think it’s very important, especially with all the darkness going on in the world, right? With all the crazy things happening – this is all the more reason why we need to add as much light as we possibly can to try to counteract what’s happening and to try to bring about the final redemption,” one volunteer said.

Organizers hope the packages will bring joy to those recipients for the holiday season.