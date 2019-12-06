78ºF

Entertainment

Kris Kristofferson Live at the Parker Playhouse

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Brian Doughty, Producer

Tags: Concerts, Kris Kristofferson, WPLG, Parker Playhouse
Kris Kristofferson

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Country music Hall of Famer and 3-time Grammy Award winner Kris Kristofferson performs live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Fans will be sure to hear hits like “Help Me Make It Through The Night”, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” and of course, “Me and Bobby McGee”!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

