Kris Kristofferson Live at the Parker Playhouse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Country music Hall of Famer and 3-time Grammy Award winner Kris Kristofferson performs live at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Fans will be sure to hear hits like “Help Me Make It Through The Night”, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” and of course, “Me and Bobby McGee”!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

