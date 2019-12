COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Classic rockers REO Speedwagon plays live at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020.

Fans will be rocking along to live versions of classic rock hits like “Keep on Loving You”, “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Take It on the Run”!

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.