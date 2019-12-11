Steel Pulse & Inner Circle Headline Reggae Jam at FIU
Sunday, Dec. 29
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Reggae legends Steel Pulse and Inner Circle are headlining the 2nd annual Reggae Jam at FIU North Campus on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Also performing at this year’s festival: Skip Marley, Mykal Rose, Amara LaNegra, Jahfe, Redlyte, Spred the Dub and The Resolvers!
The concert takes place from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium.
For tickets or more information click here.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.