Wanee Block Party in Fort Lauderdale!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Wanee Block Party is happening on Saturday, April 25, 2020 outside Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

Jam band fans are eager for the return of the popular music festival in Live Oak after a year off!

We are still waiting to learn about the Wanee lineup, but past headliners include The Allman Brothers Band, Bob Weir, Widespread Panic and The Trey Anastasio Band!

Check back here for more information and make sure to save the date!