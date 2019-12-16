Aaron Lewis Rocks Fillmore Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Aaron Lewis played to a packed house at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Thursday, Dec. 12.

He is touring behind his latest solo album, “State I’m In” but fans got to hear hits from throughout his career like “Pledge of Allegiance” and “Country Boy”!

Lewis played a high-energy show that had fans singing along and dancing all the way up in the mezzanine!