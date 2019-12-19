Toots & The Maytals & Billy Ocean Live at Magic City Casino!

MIAMI, Fla. – It will be a night of infectious reggae and catchy island rhythms when Toots & The Maytals and Billy Ocean play live at the Magic City Casino in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020!

Toots fans will be skanking along to reggae classics like “Time Tough”, “Monkey Man” and of course, “54-46 Was My Number”!

Billy Ocean will keep the party going with live versions of smash hits like “Suddenly”, “There’ll Be Sad Songs” and “Caribbean Queen”!

The doors open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.