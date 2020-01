PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Country stars like Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Eli Young Band, Ryan Hurd, Travis Denning, Caylee Hammack, Noah Schnacky, Ryan Griffin and more play live at the KISS Country Chili Cookoff at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on Saturday, Jan. 18!

Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

For tickets or more information click here.