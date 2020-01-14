Signs of upcoming Super Bowl LIV popping up across South Florida

MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV is less than three weeks away and many parts of South Florida are already well into preparations.

On Watson Island, an enormous structure is being built that will host international pop star Lady Gaga.

Over in Miami Beach, large setups are in place for national sports broadcasts while Super Bowl LIV signs line the streets.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, where the massive free event called Super Bowl Live will be taking place.

“We’re so happy to be able to welcome fans to Miami and to our record-breaking 11th Super Bowl,” said Randi Freedman, VP of Events and Producer of Super Bowl Live. “We started here on January 3rd and we’ve been building every since and most is yet to come. We’re not even halfway there.”

Once the week of the big game arrives, Bayfront Park will be filled with everything from cooking demos and concerts to lawn games and even a turf football field.

Freedman told Local 10 News the goal is to make the event as Miami-centric as possible.

“We’re on display for the world,” she explained. “We want them to know the vibe with Miami and it’s going to be here at Super Bowl Live.”