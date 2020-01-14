Miami Beach officers get new Super Bowl LIV badges

MIAMI – The Miami Beach Police Department received new NFL Super Bowl LIV badges on Tuesday.

The department tweeted a photo of the new gold and blue badge with the logo of the Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Major Paul Acosta, the assistant chief of police, wrote: “Each badge is purchased by the officer out of their own pocket.”

Officers paid $80 for the NFL-certified badges and $20 for shipping, according to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department. Capt. Steven Feldman wore his new commemorative badge with pride during an event with members of the hospitality industry on Tuesday.

The Super Bowl Experience interactive theme park will be held from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., in South Beach.