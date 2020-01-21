Wanee Block Party Lineup Revealed!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The lineup for the 2020 Wanee Block Party at Revolution Live has been announced!

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Blues Traveler, Stephen Marley’s Acoustic Soul, Jaimoe & Friends, Pink Talking Fish, Allman Betts Band, Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio, The Lee Boys, Melody Trucks Band, Crazy Fingers, Unlimited Devotion, Ben Sparaco and Juke will all perform!

The live music will be happening both INSIDE & OUTSIDE Revolution Live!

There is also a separate Pre-Wanee Concert on Friday featuring Pink Talking Fish, Juke & Unlimited Devotion.

And Allman Betts Band will be playing a Wanee Late Show!

Check back soon for ticket information!