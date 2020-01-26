Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend & Mumford & Sons Headline Return of Okeechobee Music Festival

SUNSHINE GROVE, Fla. – Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend & Mumford & Sons are headlining the return of Okeechobee Music Festival to Sunshine Grove!

The party gets started Thursday, March 5 with Rufus Du Sol, Arizona, Said The Sky, Phantoms and many more.

Friday’s lineup features sets from Big Gigantic, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lotus, Papadosio, Kaskade and Bassnectar!

Saturday cranks up the volume with performances by Sublime With Rome, Blood Orange, Tipper, Haim and Vampire Weekend!

Sunday wraps up with artists like Lucy Dacus, Ghostland Observatory, Flatbush Zombies, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Alison Wonderland and Mumford & Sons!

