FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Singer-songwriter-guitarist John Fogerty plays live at the Au Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Fans will be rocking out to classic hits like “Proud Mary”, “Run Through The Jungle” and “Centerfield”!

The music starts at 8 p.m.

