America’s Backyard is Official Bud Light Bar for Super Bowl LIV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – America’s Backyard in Fort Lauderdale has been designated the Official Bud Light Bar for Super Bowl LIV!

There will be special events happening for 49ers and Chiefs fans all weekend long! On Friday, Jan. 31 you can get a Bud Light custom Super Bowl t-shirt made during Happy Hour from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. $3 “You Call It”, games and prizes! Groups of 6 or more ladies get in FREE!

On Saturday, Feb. 1, it’s the Y100 Super Bowl Takeover hosted by Drew! There will be Bud Light specials all night long and much more!