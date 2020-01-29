Shawn Wayans Live at The Comedy Club at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans brings his standup act to The Comedy Club at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood from Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Wayans will be performing early and late sets each night!

For tickets for the early show on Friday, Feb. 21 click here.

For tickets to the late show on Friday, Feb. 21 click here.

For tickets to the early show on Saturday, Feb. 22 click here.

For tickets to the late show on Saturday, Feb. 22 click here.

For tickets to the show on Sunday, Feb. 23 click here.