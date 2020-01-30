Hip-hop superstar Ludacris surprises local band students with major donation

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Students at a Miami-Dade County high school received a Super Bowl surprise on Wednesday.

There was an eruption of applause, as students had no idea they’d see hip-hop star Ludacris in their high school auditorium.

Music artist and film actor Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges teamed up with StubHub’s ticket forward program to surprise band students at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High with a donation of more than $75,000 in musical instruments.

Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges surprises band students at Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High with a donation of more than $75,000 in musical instruments. (WPLG)

"It’s really fun to see the reaction from the kids, it's priceless," said Jeff Poirer with StubHub. "And it’s just as fun to involve someone like Ludacris."

But that was only the first surprise.

The school's band director, Kevin Segura, was gifted with two free tickets to this weekend's Super Bowl LIV, honoring his devotion to music education.

"I’m going to the super bowl, I’m so happy for that and we get all these new instruments and everything," Segura said.

The students also had the opportunity for a question and answer session with the world famous rapper before class was dismissed.

“It feels great, especially understanding how expensive it is," Ludacris said. “I’m very thankful, especially on such an important weekend.”

StubHub’s Ticket Forward program has donated $3.5 million worth of musical instruments to high school’s across the United States.