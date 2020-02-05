80ºF

Yngwie Malmsteen & Lita Ford Headline Concert for Hurricane Relief

Sat., Feb. 8

Brian Doughty, Producer

POMPANO BEACH , Fla. – Yngwie Malmsteen & Lita Ford headline the One Love Bahamas Hurricane Relief Concert at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Other acts performing include: Jack Russell’s “Great White”, Foghat, Third World, Freddie McGregor, Sweet, Zebra, Baha Men, Big Harvest, Black Bean Soup and many others!

The gates open at 4 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

