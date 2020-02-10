Coheed and Cambria Live at Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Prog rockers Coheed and Cambria perform live at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Neverender Tour finds the group performing their 2007 studio album, “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World for Tomorrow” in its entirety!

Fans will also get to hear other Coheed and Cambria classics from throughout their expansive catalogue!

Special guests Chon will open the show.

The doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8 p.m.

