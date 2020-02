FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Pepper performs live at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Kona dub rock pioneers are touring in support of their latest album, “Local Motion”, which spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Charts!

Special guests Kash’d Out and The Elovaters will open the show.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets or more information click .