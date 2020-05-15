MCM’s Awesome Drive-Thru Food Giveaway!

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. – While Miami Children’s Museum is temporarily closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions, it remains dedicated to serving the community and fulfilling its mission by being a beacon for South Florida families.

The Museum has joined with Caleb & Calder Sloan’s Awesome Foundation and partnered with Farm Share, to help the less fortunate and hungry with an Awesome Food Giveaway on Tuesday, May 19th from 9 a.m. until noon at Miami Children’s Museum, which is located at 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island in Miami.

It is a contactless delivery system for a drive-thru pickup. Cars must enter the drive to the Museum and form a line. When it is their turn, they can pull up to the distribution point with their windows up and their trunks open. There will be food packages for up to 500 families on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-ups will be allowed.