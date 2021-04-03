Deadmou5 plans 4-day party in Miami Beach

Deadmau5 performs onstage at a DJ Set by Deadmau5 at Park City Live on January 22, 2012 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Park City Live)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Deadmau5 is planning a four-day Dia De Los Muertos-themed Halloween event in Miami Beach.

Joel Zimmerman, also known as Testpilot, hasn’t announced the lineup or the specific location. The ticket page released on Pollen includes an itinerary from Oct. 28-31.

On Oct. 28, the events include The mau5tales Ghosts of Miami Tour, the ‘Are You Not Afraid?’ welcome party, and a Testpilot set.

On Oct. 29, the events include the mau5trap records showcase and deadmau5 unplugged sunset show.

On Oct. 30, the events include a pool party and a live show.

Organizers said that if they are unable to produce the three-day event they will cancel or reschedule. Tickets start at $289. For more information, visit the Pollen page.