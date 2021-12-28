Big Orange canceled; Bayfront concert and fireworks to be held as planned

The Bayfront NYE 2021-22 concert and fireworks display will go on as planned. The Big Orange event won’t.

Steve “Mr. Neon” Carpenter said the Big Orange event was canceled after he and his staff tested positive for the coronavirus after Christmas. Carpenter started to feel symptoms on Christmas Day.

Carpenter had repainted the display in preparation for this year’s event. Last year, the NYE tradition was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The lineup for the concert at Bayfront Park includes Willy Chirino, Gente de Zona, Nacho Chacal, and Yotuel. Single VIP tickets are about $200 and couples about $300. For more information or tickets, visit this page.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Futures Planner/Assignment Desk Editor Kerry Weston contributed to this report.