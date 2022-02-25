Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser takes its first voyage in March

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Is an immersive vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has done before. (David Roark, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Die-hard Star Wars fans will have the chance to craft their own story, when Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launches to a galaxy far, far away at the Walt Disney World Resort on Mar. 1.

The first-of-its-kind, two-night immersive experience, will transport guests aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser, where they can interact with characters and other guests. Guests also undergo training to learn how to navigate and defend the ship during their stay. A sample itinerary, posted on Disney’s website, outlines the busy two-day experience.

Passengers enjoy their Halcyon starcruiser cabin in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) (Courtesy: Disney)

Food and beverages are included with the experience, as well as admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The ship’s place in the popular series lies between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

When it comes to cost, the price for this out of this world experience can vary. According to Disney’s website, the cost is $1,209 per guest per night. The cost per person decreases as the number of people increases.

Voyages from March 1 to April 29 are currently sold out.

For more information about a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, click on this link.