Miley Cyrus OK after plane struck by lightning

MIAMI, Fla. – Miley Cyrus apologized to fans after having to cancel a concert and told fans she was safe after a plane headed for South America where she was to perform at a music festival was hit by lightning.

She shared a video on her Instagram account of the storm from the plane window and a picture of the damage done to the aircraft.

The plane had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Cyrus wrote on social media. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” she added.

She apologized for not being able to play the concert. “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

The singer was scheduled to headline the Asunciónico music festival Wednesday.