Comedian Lil Duval hospitalized after Bahamas ATV accident

NASSAU, Bahamas – Roland Powell, better known as comedian Lil Duval, was airlifted to a Bahamian hospital after the driver of a car ran the Florida native over as he rode a four-wheeler Tuesday night.

The entertainer didn’t specify which Bahamian island he was on before being airlifted to Nassau, the nation’s capital.

In an Instagram post, the regular on MTV’s “Guy Code” and VH1′s “Hip Hop Squares” posted a video of himself on a stretcher and said, verbatim: “Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery”

A spokesperson for Lil Duval tells TMZ that the popular entertainer will return to Florida for treatment.

“Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler. This accident resulted into a broken hip alongside mild injuries,” the spokesperson said. “He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery.”

Powell, a native of Jacksonville, adopted “Lil Duval” as a homage to his hometown, the seat of Duval County.