Halloween guide: Running for your life in costume is encouraged during these races

Expect to see Barbie and her team among early-morning runners on the Saturday before Halloween in South Beach.

Hundreds, also in superhero costumes, plan to start the Halloween half marathon at 6:30 a.m., on Oct. 28, and the “Freaky 4-Miler” race 15 minutes later at South Pointe Park.

The organizers of the races with Exclusive Sports asked participants to pre-register on Active. The individual fee is $90 for the half marathon and $45 for the four-miler.

Teams of four or more pay $85 or $40. Children as young as 3 are allowed in the four-miler and as young as 10 in the half marathon. Everyone who finishes wins a medal.

Organizers said other popular costume category themes include villains, body paint, and animals. Expect issues with limited parking in the South of Fifth neighborhood, so plan ahead.

For more information, visit this page or e-mail at HalloweenHalf@exclusivesports.com.

Halloween RUNNING RACE in BROWARD

Sunrise is hosting the Trick or Trot 5K at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 21, at Markham Park, at 16001 W. State Road 84.

Packet pick-up is from 2 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 19 at Flamingo Park Hall, 12855 NW 8 St., or at 5:45 a.m. on race day and the dashes begin at 8 a.m.

The registration fee is $30 and $10 for kids who are 10 years old or younger.

Wearing costumes is encouraged. For more information, call 954-747-4600.

