Positivity prevails for Class of 2020 graduates like Logan Alvarez

MIAMI – South Florida graduating seniors will have many stories to tell. They won’t be about how memorable prom was or how they marched on stage to the roar of family members and fellow classmates as their name was called to receive their diploma. The Class of 2020 is unique, for reasons caused by COVID-19.

But among their disappointment of being robbed of precious milestones, South Florida high school seniors say they’re grateful for the opportunity to share their stories. While a pandemic may define their year, it will not overshadow their impact on the world stage.

Local 10 has been doing its part to salute the Class of 2020 on-air and online. We expand on that by introducing you to some of these extraordinary South Florida students. We begin with Logan Alvarez:

Logan Alvarez, 18, Miami Southridge Senior High

Logan Alvarez has much to boast about. He’s graduating Summa Cum Laude and is the recipient of various academic scholarships. He was the class president for his freshman, sophomore and junior years. Due to growing commitments and responsibilities, he chose to run for secretary his senior year and won. He’s the captain of the varsity football team and a 2020 High School Heisman Trophy winner. He’s also the Silver Knight Award nominee in athletics.

But what Alvarez is most proud of is the program he began to ensure special needs students have access to school sports and sports competitions. Inspired at a young age by his mom's work teaching developmentally challenged students, Alvarez created a unified volunteer group to run Special Olympics Area Softball skills competition for elementary and middle school students. He also runs a basketball Special Olympics program for students in elementary through high school.

Alvarez is the captain of his school’s Unified Sports Club and a member of the Special Olympics Youth Activation Board. A role that, together with his fellow teammates, resulted in ESPN choosing Southridge Senior High to become the Top 5 Unified School Banner Winner.

Alvarez plans to stay close to home and attend Florida International University’s Honors College to study Advocacy Law. He also wants to start a Special Olympics Unified Team at the university.

When asked how the current pandemic upset his high school plans, Alvarez said, “I’m sad, but I also see how it’s worked out for the better for people to be protected. I believe brighter days are ahead and that there are still opportunities for me to make a difference.”

Alvarez’s other academic achievements include: President of both the school’s Best Buddies Club and the College Club, Secretary of the school’s S.T.A.N.D. Club, Brown Book Award Winner, inaugural recipient of the onePulse Foundation Legacy Scholarship, Top Scholar Awardee from Miami-Dade County Public School’s Board Member Dr. Lawrence Feldman, Excellence Award and the Proclamation for Citizenship from Miami-Dade County Public School’s Board Member Lubby Navarro.