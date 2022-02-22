Rodent issues found inside popular soul food restaurant again

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Blackbrick and Betty’s were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BLACKBRICK CHINESE AND DIM SUM

3451 NE 1ST AVENUE

MIDTOWN MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/18/22

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach next to mop sink, one live roach on food preparation table next to the food mixer, observed 6 plus live roaches behind the ice machine located at back kitchen area.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed multiple of roach droppings on top of the dishwasher machine.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach on top of dishwasher machine, and one dead roach inside the utility sink.”

***BETTY’S RESTAURANT & BBQ

601 NW 22ND ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/14/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/13/20 (DEAD RODENT FOUND)

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 20 droppings on front counter shelf across from ice machine. Operator began cleaning during inspection.”

“One Dead roach on premises - behind front counter glass door beverage cooler. Roach wing observed at front counter across from ice machine. Operator cleaned during inspection.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Gap around exterior door. Repeat Violation.”

“Equipment in poor repair. Torn gaskets on cook line flip top. Cold holding equipment not maintained in good repair. Do not store time/temperature control for safety food in this unit until the unit is repaired. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler - cooked chicken (49-51F); cooked beef (49-51F); cooked pork (49-51F). Per operator items were stored in unit overnight. Observed door not closing tightly. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F and below. See Stop sale.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Reviewed proper hand washing with operator and he washed hands before putting on gloves.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Admin Complaint**

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook line - rice (120F - Hot Holding). Per operator holding for less than an hour. Operator moved to oven to reheat.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Thank Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Walk in cooler - cooked chicken (49-51F); cooked beef (49-51F); cooked pork (49-51F). Per operator items were stored in unit overnight. Observed door not closing tightly. Advised operator to refrain from using unit until such time all TCS foods are maintained at 41F and below.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. Front counter and cook line. Operator replaced. Repeat Violation.”

***WAYBACK BURGERS

4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

COCONUT CREEK

RE-INSPECTED 2/17/22 NOT ALLOWED TO RE-OPEN

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/22

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/30/21

“From initial inspection : Basic - Food contaminated by live flying insects. Observed 2 live flying insects landing on cut tomatoes at flip top cooler . See stop sale. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-02-17: **Time Extended**.”

“From initial inspection : High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 100 live flying insects landing on bags containing onions in prep area. -Observed approximately 15 live flying insects landing on box containing raw ground beef at 3 compartment sink. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on cut tomatoes in flip top reach in cooler. See stop sale. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on clean prep tables at cook line. **Repeat Violation** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-02-17: **Time Extended**.”

“From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed raw chicken cold held at 48 degrees Fahrenheit in Avantco Refrigerator. Per operator , raw chicken has been stored in said unit from 02/08/2022. See stop sale. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-02-17: **Time Extended**.”

“From initial inspection : High Priority - Food contaminated by live flying insects. Observed live flying insects landing on cut tomatoes at flip top cooler . See stop sale. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2022-02-17: **Time Extended**.”