Inspector finds fly infestation at Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes Tuesday and issued a “stop use” order on the expresso machine, a mixer, a microwave, a juicer and the oven.

According to state records, there was a serious fly infestation that caused the inspector to issue a “stop use” order on all processed foods, as well.

According to the inspection, a re-inspection is required due to pests, and the business was operating with an expired food permit.

***VICKY BAKERY

13935 NW 67TH AVE.

MIAMI LAKES

DATE OF VISIT: MAY 24, 2022

28 CITATIONS ISSUED

“Food service observed multiple flies landing on multiple pastries, sandwiches and empanadas located inside reach in hot display case. Sandwiches, pastries and empanadas were voluntarily discarded by person in charge during inspection. Processing observed multiple too numerous to count flies landing on trays containing exposed food pastries. cos pastries were voluntarily discarded during inspection, a stop use order was issued on all processing of exposed foods during inspection.”

“Processing observed multiple flies too numerous to count throughout areas and landing on trays with exposed foods and equipment, while exposed foods are being process. Stop use orders issued on all processing of exposed foods and equipment.”

“Food service observed door guards missing from reach in hot display case towards the back causing multiple flies to enter and land on food on display. cos plastic doors were placed on the back of reach in hot display case during inspection.”

“Food service processing observed multiple employees not restraining hair while working with exposed foods.”

“Processing observed employee not washing hands after conducting multiple tasks with same gloves and engaging to work with exposed foods and utensils. cos employee was instructed to wash hands and change gloves during inspection by person in charge.”

“Food service observed multiple beef empanadas, stuff meat potatoes and ham croquettes with internal temperatures between 98 f - 105 f when probed located inside reach in hot display case. cos all foods were voluntarily discarded during inspection by person in charge.”

“Processing observed pieces of deli bulk ham and cheese with internal temperatures between 60 f - 65 f when probed located on top of prep table and person in charge cannot determined how long the bulk ham and cheese were on the counter prep table. cos bulk ham and cheese were voluntarily discarded during inspection by person in charge.”

“Food employee does not respond correctly to questions relating to food borne illnesses or symptoms associated with diseases transmissible through food.”

“Food service observed multiple employees conducting multiple tasks not washing hands and then engaging to work with exposed foods and food utensils. cos employees were instructed to wash hands during inspections by person in charge.”