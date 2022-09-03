Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time.

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022.

That district is made up of Broward County.

Most place are inspected twice a year, but it’s all risk based.

Restaurant inspections are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

We thank them all for making our health and safety a priority.

*Caprice (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*Catalina (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*Sundream (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*La Brochette 2635 N. Hiatus Rd. Cooper City 6/9/22

*Samosa Mama 19491 Sheridan St. Pembroke Pines 6/15/22

*Queen’s Tea House 6682 Parkside Dr. Parkland 6/23/22

*Pizza Hut 1509 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale

*Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen 1300 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 7/1/22

*Pizza Hut 8280 Sunset Strip Sunrise 7/5/22

*Robeks Juice 11225 Miramar Parkway Miramar 7/6/22

*Panda Express 1740 N University Dr. Plantation 7/6/22

*Wingstop 8263 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 7/11/22

*Chipotle 1774 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/13/22

*Piola 4961 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22

*Burger King 5051 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22

*Subway 6217 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 7/15/22

*Five Guys Burgers and Fries 15651 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/21/22

*Pauli’s Pizza 104 S Federal Highway Dania Beach 7/25/22

*Chipotle 5435 N University Dr. Lauderhill 7/26/22

*Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt 2607 N Dixie Highway Wilton Manors 7/28/22

*Giardino Gourmet Salads 13775 West Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22

*Panera Bread 13815 W Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22

*Tropical Smoothie Cafe 16010 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/29/22

*Haagen Dazs 814 N Broadwalk Hollywood 8/1/22

*Wendy’s 2471 N University Dr. Sunrise 8/2/22

*McAlister’s Deli 7900 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 8/2/22

*Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Ballroom 1111 N Ocean Blvd. Hollywood 8/3/22

*Burger King 5556 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 8/5/22

*Firehouse Subs 891 E Commercial Blvd. Oakland Park 8/5/22

*McDonalds 17001 Miramar Parkway Miramar 8/8/22

*Kentucky Fried Chicken 5951 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22

*Wendy’s 5551 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22

*Five Guys Burgers & Fries 296 S Federal Highway Deerfield Beach 8/10/22

*Subway 2312 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/11/22

*Offerdahl’s Off The Grill 979 NE 45th ST. Oakland Park 8/17/22

*Pink Donuts and More 827 E Oakland Park Blvd. Oakland Park 8/18/22

*Siciliano’s Frozen Custard 5917 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/19/22

*Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Ballroom & Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/19/22

*McDonalds 4830 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point 8/22/22

*Wendy’s 3950 Pembroke Road Hollywood 8/22/22

*Juice Therapy Cafe 8220 Griffin Road Davie 8/22/22

*Econo Lodge 1725 Taft St. Hollywood 8/25/22

*Hilton FLL Meeting Room/Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/25/22

*WingStop 1703 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/26/22