Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time.
Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022.
That district is made up of Broward County.
Most place are inspected twice a year, but it’s all risk based.
Restaurant inspections are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
We thank them all for making our health and safety a priority.
*Caprice (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22
*Catalina (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22
*Sundream (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22
*La Brochette 2635 N. Hiatus Rd. Cooper City 6/9/22
*Samosa Mama 19491 Sheridan St. Pembroke Pines 6/15/22
*Queen’s Tea House 6682 Parkside Dr. Parkland 6/23/22
*Pizza Hut 1509 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale
*Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen 1300 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 7/1/22
*Pizza Hut 8280 Sunset Strip Sunrise 7/5/22
*Robeks Juice 11225 Miramar Parkway Miramar 7/6/22
*Panda Express 1740 N University Dr. Plantation 7/6/22
*Wingstop 8263 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 7/11/22
*Chipotle 1774 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/13/22
*Piola 4961 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22
*Burger King 5051 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22
*Subway 6217 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 7/15/22
*Five Guys Burgers and Fries 15651 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/21/22
*Pauli’s Pizza 104 S Federal Highway Dania Beach 7/25/22
*Chipotle 5435 N University Dr. Lauderhill 7/26/22
*Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt 2607 N Dixie Highway Wilton Manors 7/28/22
*Giardino Gourmet Salads 13775 West Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22
*Panera Bread 13815 W Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22
*Tropical Smoothie Cafe 16010 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/29/22
*Haagen Dazs 814 N Broadwalk Hollywood 8/1/22
*Wendy’s 2471 N University Dr. Sunrise 8/2/22
*McAlister’s Deli 7900 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 8/2/22
*Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Ballroom 1111 N Ocean Blvd. Hollywood 8/3/22
*Burger King 5556 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 8/5/22
*Firehouse Subs 891 E Commercial Blvd. Oakland Park 8/5/22
*McDonalds 17001 Miramar Parkway Miramar 8/8/22
*Kentucky Fried Chicken 5951 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22
*Wendy’s 5551 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22
*Five Guys Burgers & Fries 296 S Federal Highway Deerfield Beach 8/10/22
*Subway 2312 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/11/22
*Offerdahl’s Off The Grill 979 NE 45th ST. Oakland Park 8/17/22
*Pink Donuts and More 827 E Oakland Park Blvd. Oakland Park 8/18/22
*Siciliano’s Frozen Custard 5917 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/19/22
*Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Ballroom & Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/19/22
*McDonalds 4830 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point 8/22/22
*Wendy’s 3950 Pembroke Road Hollywood 8/22/22
*Juice Therapy Cafe 8220 Griffin Road Davie 8/22/22
*Econo Lodge 1725 Taft St. Hollywood 8/25/22
*Hilton FLL Meeting Room/Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/25/22
*WingStop 1703 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/26/22