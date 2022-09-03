85º

Dirty Dining

Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Dirty Dining

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time.

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022.

That district is made up of Broward County.

Most place are inspected twice a year, but it’s all risk based.

Restaurant inspections are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

We thank them all for making our health and safety a priority.

*Caprice (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*Catalina (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*Sundream (Boat Charter) 2950 NE 32nd Ave. Fort Lauderdale 6/2/22

*La Brochette 2635 N. Hiatus Rd. Cooper City 6/9/22

*Samosa Mama 19491 Sheridan St. Pembroke Pines 6/15/22

*Queen’s Tea House 6682 Parkside Dr. Parkland 6/23/22

*Pizza Hut 1509 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale

*Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen 1300 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 7/1/22

*Pizza Hut 8280 Sunset Strip Sunrise 7/5/22

*Robeks Juice 11225 Miramar Parkway Miramar 7/6/22

*Panda Express 1740 N University Dr. Plantation 7/6/22

*Wingstop 8263 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 7/11/22

*Chipotle 1774 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/13/22

*Piola 4961 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22

*Burger King 5051 Sheridan St. Hollywood 7/14/22

*Subway 6217 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 7/15/22

*Five Guys Burgers and Fries 15651 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/21/22

*Pauli’s Pizza 104 S Federal Highway Dania Beach 7/25/22

*Chipotle 5435 N University Dr. Lauderhill 7/26/22

*Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt 2607 N Dixie Highway Wilton Manors 7/28/22

*Giardino Gourmet Salads 13775 West Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22

*Panera Bread 13815 W Sunrise Blvd. Sunrise 7/28/22

*Tropical Smoothie Cafe 16010 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 7/29/22

*Haagen Dazs 814 N Broadwalk Hollywood 8/1/22

*Wendy’s 2471 N University Dr. Sunrise 8/2/22

*McAlister’s Deli 7900 W Sunrise Blvd. Plantation 8/2/22

*Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Ballroom 1111 N Ocean Blvd. Hollywood 8/3/22

*Burger King 5556 N Federal Highway Fort Lauderdale 8/5/22

*Firehouse Subs 891 E Commercial Blvd. Oakland Park 8/5/22

*McDonalds 17001 Miramar Parkway Miramar 8/8/22

*Kentucky Fried Chicken 5951 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22

*Wendy’s 5551 Sheridan St. Hollywood 8/9/22

*Five Guys Burgers & Fries 296 S Federal Highway Deerfield Beach 8/10/22

*Subway 2312 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/11/22

*Offerdahl’s Off The Grill 979 NE 45th ST. Oakland Park 8/17/22

*Pink Donuts and More 827 E Oakland Park Blvd. Oakland Park 8/18/22

*Siciliano’s Frozen Custard 5917 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood 8/19/22

*Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Ballroom & Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/19/22

*McDonalds 4830 N Federal Highway Lighthouse Point 8/22/22

*Wendy’s 3950 Pembroke Road Hollywood 8/22/22

*Juice Therapy Cafe 8220 Griffin Road Davie 8/22/22

*Econo Lodge 1725 Taft St. Hollywood 8/25/22

*Hilton FLL Meeting Room/Pantry 505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/25/22

*WingStop 1703 E Commercial Blvd. Fort Lauderdale 8/26/22

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Weinsier joined Local 10 News in September 1994. He is currently an investigative reporter for Local 10. He is also responsible for the very popular Dirty Dining segments.

email

facebook

twitter