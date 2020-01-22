Sen. Rick Scott fears threat of deadly Wuhan coronavirus

MIAMI – Sen. Rick Scott asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday to “take swift action” against a deadly new strain of the coronavirus, which started its human-to-human transmission in Central China.

Scott sent CDC Director Robert Redfield a letter expressing his concern over the accuracy of the information that Chinese health officials have released since the cluster of pneumonia cases was linked to animals at a market in Wuhan.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus, which officials said has already spread to the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. With one travel-related case in Washington state, Scott asked Redfield for more accurate information.

“China is rarely forthcoming,” Scott wrote on Twitter.

China reported the death toll from the virus is at 17, and doctors are treating 544 cases of the lung infection, which is also known as 2019-nCoV. Chinese officials will start a quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday.

Scott also asked Redfield to release more information about the federal government’s public health measures against the virus.

A notice explaining precautions to be taken by people traveling to Wuhan, China, is seen at a terminal of Rome's International Fiumicino airport, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions are being taken worldwide as a new strain of coronavirus has been infecting hundreds of people across the central Chinese metropolis. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

According to the CDC’s Tuesday report, the coronavirus patient in the U.S. is a man in his 30s who had returned to Seattle from Wuhan. When he started to feel sick, he voluntarily sought medical attention.

The U.S. patient remained in isolation on Wednesday afternoon at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. Virologists are concerned there could be more cases since some of the people infected only show mild symptoms.

Although the CDC deemed the risk in the U.S. to be low, officials announced on Friday that travelers from Wuhan are undergoing screening at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

The World Health Organization also reported officials are closely monitoring the “public health event.”