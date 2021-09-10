Local efforts underway to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – October is designated Breast Cancer Awareness Month to increase education about screening, risk factors, new treatments, and the need for innovative research. Already, events are coming up in South Florida.

** On Sept. 25, Tracy Milgram, founder of BRCAStrong, is hosting a brunch called “Life is Amazing” at Bokampers restaurant in Fort Lauderdale from noon to 2 p.m.

Funds raised from the event will help create pre-mastectomy care packages which include a robe with a drain belt, two special pillows, and a post-mastectomy bra.

“In the last year alone we have helped over 100 women with pre-mastectomy care packages through our program called ‘Bra’s for Brave Beauties,’” Milgram said.

For more information go to brcastrong.org or email Milgram at tracy@brcastrong.org.

** On Oct. 9, a medical panel of eight physicians who’ve contributed to the book “Experts In Pink” will be at The Coral Gables Congregational Church Hall (3010 DeSoto Boulevard) to share their expertise on a variety of concerns including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cardiology, and even dental care.

“As a survivor myself, it is my passion to help others going through their journey and to let them know there is hope,” said co-author Cindy Papale-Hammontree.

Her co-author Sabrina Hernandez Cano will be providing info on nutrition in general, and specifically during breast cancer treatment.

People are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation of Pink Warrior awards by founder of Miami Women Who Rock Emily Zubi.

For more details, Experts in Pink can be found on Instagram.

** Additionally, throughout the months of September and October, South Florida resident Samantha D Samdeo is stepping up to help women suffering from hair loss due to alopecia or cancer treatment.

After losing her own hair to alopecia, D Samdeo created a scarf with bangs and is now donating 50 of the headpieces to Local 10 viewers.

“I also work in a wig shop and I created this product because I lost my own hair and know how important it is to look in the mirror and see myself,” D Samdeo said.

To learn more, Local10 viewers can email her at scarveswithbangs@gmail.com.