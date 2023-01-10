Coffee’s impact on high blood pressure; microneedling goes full body

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A caution for those who suffer from severe hypertension

A recent study in Japan found a connection between drinking two more cups of coffee per day and increased mortality rates in people with blood pressure levels of 160 or higher.

Anything beyond one eight-ounce cup of coffee, which can contain up to 200 milligrams of caffeine, poses a risk the study found.

By comparison, the same amount of green tea contains approximately 35 milligrams of caffeine.

And a skin rejuvenation procedure popular for the face is now going ‘full body’.

Boca Raton specialist Dr. Kanal Bawa said a device called Morpheus8 utilizes radio frequency energy to tighten skin and remodel sub-dermal fat in multiple areas of the body, including the abdomen, legs and upper body.

“As we age the chest tends to look very crepe especially with sun damage, and with collagen loss. We can now help a person have a better-looking chest. We can help women with bra rolls. So things that were traditionally thought of as liposuction candidates are now treated non-invasively with radio frequency microneedling,” she said.

Bawa said the treatment generates the production of collagen and elastin, which diminish with age.

She said the benefits of the procedure can last three years or more.