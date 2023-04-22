Nonprofit holds annual ‘Walk the Talk for Epilepsy’ event at Zoo Miami

Epilepsy Alliance Florida, a nonprofit organization in South Florida, held its annual “Walk the Talk for Epilepsy” event in Miami on Saturday morning.

According to event organizers, it is the largest community event in the area that raises awareness and funds for individuals living with epilepsy.

The walk was held at Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152 St.

The Miami Walk the Talk for Epilepsy event featured a two-to-three-mile walk and had family-friendly entertainment, a live DJ, face painting and special appearances by Miami Heat dancers and Burnie.

It was also emceed by Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer.

According to Epilepsy Alliance Florida, an educational brain zone was added as a new interactive addition to this year’s walk– featuring a brain you can walk through – sponsored by Cleveland Clinic.

Local 10 News spoke with Epilepsy Alliance Florida President Karen Egozi about the event and its goal.

“Our goal today is to raise awareness about epilepsy,” she said. So many people don’t understand the disease and that’s why we’re walking the talk and want people to know that we’re here as a unit to speak out for epilepsy.”

Egozi said that the nonprofit raised nearly $200,000 at the event and had close to 750 walkers participate.

According to organizers, local resident Keondrae Woodside was also honored at the event.

Woodside was given the Epilepsy Alliance Florida’s Clayton Feig Youth Award, an award commemorating youth who battle seizures and that highlights the important work of those dedicated to removing the stigma associated with epilepsy.

“The award was established in memory of Feig, a young man who demonstrated courage and strength of character while dealing with epilepsy. Complications from epilepsy claimed Clayton’s life in 1993 when he was just 18 years old,” according to an Epilepsy Alliance Florida news release.

For more information on the Miami Walk the Talk for Epilepsy event and how to donate, visit walkthetalkfl.org.

Local 10 News spoke with Egozi about the event Saturday. Her interview can be viewed below: