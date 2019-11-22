1 dead, 2 injured in Davie Boulevard crash
3 vehicles involved in crash that closed I-95 ramps
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person is dead and two people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Davie Boulevard near the exit ramp to Interstate 95.
Three vehicles, including a Jeep, were involved in the crash.
A witness told Local 10 News that one vehicle didn’t stop at a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.
One of the vehicles appeared to be resting on top of another.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Anthony Torres-Loughan, 22, of Hollywood.
Two others were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
The driver that caused the crash has non life threatening injuries. Police told Local 10 they dispatched their DUI team to the scene. Charges are pending the outcome of that investigation.
The Davie Boulevard ramps to I-95 were closed during the crash investigation.
