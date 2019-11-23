A Florida county has spent about $182,000 on beer koozies meant to promote the area that an audit found were produced by a government official’s company.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports that auditors say Carol Hudson used her position as county vice president of sports marketing to buy almost $420,000 in swag for the county. She used her own Saints Enterprises without telling officials of her connection to it.

An audit released Friday found that is not allowed under county rules.

County Auditor Bob Melton said he will send a report to the State Attorney’s Office to decide if charges should be filed.

Hudson resigned in September as the information came to light. Hudson did not return emails Friday seeking comment.