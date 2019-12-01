FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into a concrete utility pole Sunday morning in Broward County

It happened on the corner of northwest 31st Ave and 19th Street at the border of Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill.

Fort Lauderdale Police said this all started with a two-vehicle collision overnight and the force of the accident pushed one of the cars into a concrete pole.

Three people were transported to the hospital. One is in life-threatening condition, the other two are in serious but stable condition.

Police confirmed one of the victims had to be cut out of the back of the vehicle.

Officers shut down the intersection in all directions as crews worked to get the power lines off the road and restore power to the traffic signal.