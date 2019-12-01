LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating what led to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

One car ended up turned over and another had extensive front-end damage in the early morning accident that took place on State Road 7 near Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

The road was roped off in both directions by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies for several hours.

BSO has not released any information regarding the crash itself or the person who died.

A white convertible Ford Mustang was towed from the scene just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Crews continued working to turn over a black Mercedes Benz that was also involved in the crash.

Family members of the victim told Local 10 News’ Madeleine Wright that their loved one was the driver of the Mercedes. They said they were told the Mustang was traveling down the road without headlights and hit the Mercedes as it was making a turn.