DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies have identified the deceased driver in a wrong-way crash from over the holiday weekend.

The accident took place on I-95 in Dania Beach early Saturday morning.

Alexandria Watson, a 29-year-old from Plantation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened just north of the Griffin Road exit.

Police said Watson was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 and collided with three other vehicles.

A gray SUV was seen upside down, on top of another car, a third car was seen with heavy front end damage.

Paramedics surrounded a car lying on its roof, appearing to attempt to extricate someone.

A white tarp later covered Watson’s body on the shoulder of the highway.

The northbound lanes of I-95 in the area were shut down for hours.

Five lanes traffic were forced to merge into one and exit at Griffin road.

Gradually, Florida Highway Patrol deputies reopened all travel lanes after the mangled cars were towed away.