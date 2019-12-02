MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The FBI is searching for a Miami Gardens man for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

According to authorities, Jaja Williams, 23, took part in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 19721 NW 37th Ave on Jul. 20.

Williams entered the business and demanded money from an employee after showing them a firearm, per the FBI.

The FBI's Violent Task Force is working with Miami Gardens police in the case, as Williams is wanted on Hobbs Act robbery charges.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).