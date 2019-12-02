MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a pair of carjacking suspects in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities said that a silver Nissan was stolen by two armed suspects in Miami at approximately 5 a.m. Monday.

It happened outside a home Northwest 69th Street and North Miami Avenue. Police said a man was sitting in his car when two people walked up and forced him out at gunpoint.

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle at a Sunoco gas station on Northwest 119th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows one of the suspects filling the car with gas prior to police arriving.

Surveillance video shows an armed carjacking suspect putting gas into a stolen car.

The suspects tried to flee, but couldn’t maneuver the car through the gas station and the police cruiser, which was attempting to block their path.

According to police, the suspects then bailed out of the car and fled on food.

One was taken into custody. There is an active search for two additional suspects, police said.

Authorities have not provided any description of the suspects.