MIRAMAR, Fla. – A South Florida family was forced to find a new place to stay after a car crashed into their home.

The wreck took place at 2630 Sunshine Boulevard in Miramar early Sunday morning.

A black BMW could be seen partially inside the home, almost completely crashing through an exterior wall.

A teenage boy was sleeping inside the house at the time of the collision. The car came into contact with the boy's bed.

Police arrested the driver of the BMW for DUI but have not released any additional information about them.

The home was boarded up by the family on Sunday, who will have to find somewhere else to stay.

A building inspector checked the structural integrity of the home and deemed it unlivable.