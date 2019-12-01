LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a bucket truck in Broward County.

The incident took place North State Road 7 and Northwest 49th Street at approximately 3 p.m.

Witnesses told Local 10 News the truck was turning onto 49th street and it appeared the driver didn’t see the cyclist.

At the scene, the cyclist’s red bike could be seen laying on the ground. The body of the male riding the bike was underneath the truck, covered by a tarp.

Broward County, Florida is printed on the door of the truck. Police said its part of the county’s Traffic Engineering division.

Crime scene tape roped of a large section of the roadway as investigators surveyed the scene and spoke with people who witnessed the deadly incident.