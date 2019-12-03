Bad hygiene? Man caught on camera stealing shampoo, facial cleansers from Miami home

MIAMI – 'Tis the season for porch pirates.

Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on a Ring security camera stealing a package that was delivered outside a Miami home.

The theft occurred Nov. 26 at a house on Southwest Fifth Street.

Ring video shows the man walk into the resident's front yard and walk away with a package under his left arm. The package had been delivered earlier that day.

The package contained about $30 worth of shampoo and facial cleansers.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.