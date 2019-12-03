67ºF

Bad hygiene? Man caught on camera stealing shampoo, facial cleansers from Miami home

Ring video captures thief walk away with package delivered earlier in day

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI – 'Tis the season for porch pirates.

Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on a Ring security camera stealing a package that was delivered outside a Miami home.

The theft occurred Nov. 26 at a house on Southwest Fifth Street.

Ring video shows the man walk into the resident's front yard and walk away with a package under his left arm. The package had been delivered earlier that day.

The package contained about $30 worth of shampoo and facial cleansers.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

