Bad hygiene? Man caught on camera stealing shampoo, facial cleansers from Miami home
Ring video captures thief walk away with package delivered earlier in day
MIAMI – 'Tis the season for porch pirates.
Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on a Ring security camera stealing a package that was delivered outside a Miami home.
The theft occurred Nov. 26 at a house on Southwest Fifth Street.
Ring video shows the man walk into the resident's front yard and walk away with a package under his left arm. The package had been delivered earlier that day.
The package contained about $30 worth of shampoo and facial cleansers.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.