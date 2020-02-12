83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

83ºF

Florida

7-foot alligator found hiding in Florida garage

Gator released into nearby canal

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Florida, Weird News
This 7-foot-long alligator was found in a North Port resident's garage.
This 7-foot-long alligator was found in a North Port resident's garage. (North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Florida residents, take not. Don't leave your garage doors open.

That’s a lesson one North Port resident learned the hard way when an intruder moseyed inside Tuesday afternoon. But this intruder was 7 feet long and is known to take up residence in Florida swimming pools, front porches and even police stations.

North Port police said the alligator hid out next to a Honda parked in the garage.

Police said a trapper was called to remove the uninvited guest, who was returned to a nearby canal.

Later, alligator.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: