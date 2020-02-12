7-foot alligator found hiding in Florida garage
Gator released into nearby canal
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Florida residents, take not. Don't leave your garage doors open.
That’s a lesson one North Port resident learned the hard way when an intruder moseyed inside Tuesday afternoon. But this intruder was 7 feet long and is known to take up residence in Florida swimming pools, front porches and even police stations.
North Port police said the alligator hid out next to a Honda parked in the garage.
Police said a trapper was called to remove the uninvited guest, who was returned to a nearby canal.
Later, alligator.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.