7-foot alligator found hiding in Florida garage

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Florida residents, take not. Don't leave your garage doors open.

That’s a lesson one North Port resident learned the hard way when an intruder moseyed inside Tuesday afternoon. But this intruder was 7 feet long and is known to take up residence in Florida swimming pools, front porches and even police stations.

North Port police said the alligator hid out next to a Honda parked in the garage.

Police said a trapper was called to remove the uninvited guest, who was returned to a nearby canal.

Later, alligator.